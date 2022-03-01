A THIEF from Harwich has admitted stealing 55 chocolate bars from a shop.
Ricky Tibble, 41, of Albert Street, appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of theft.
The court heard he stole 20 large bars of Dairy Milk Chocolate and 35 bars of Galaxy Chocolate, valued at £165, from Home Bargains in Parkeston on December 23.
He also stole Ariel pods and Lenore scent beads, valued at £58.85, from Home Bargains in Clacton on November 13.
He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge, which means he will face no further punishment if he does not commit another offence within that period.
He must also pay £223.85 in compensation.
