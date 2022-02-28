A COMMUNITY garden welcomed a group of special visitors to see how it is progressing four months after opening.
Trish Stevenson, chief operating officer of NHS Property Services, along with other NHS officials visited the Kennedy Way Community Garden in Clacton.
Staff and volunteers from Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), which runs the site, gave the visitors a tour of the Men’s Shed, polytunnel and flowerbeds.
Nicola Vella, volunteer co-ordinator at CVST, said: “The officials from NHS Property Services came to see how the community garden is getting on since it opened in October.
“The garden is making a difference to our local residents and volunteers.
“It’s busy and vibrant, with our volunteers ensuring that everyone is greeted with a smile.”
When the garden launched it was open two mornings a week, but now has enough volunteers to open Monday to Thursday.
Abberton Rural Training also offers free training courses to up skill volunteers and the local residents from the garden as part of a partnership called Seeds4Growth.
“Due to the high number of visitors to the Community Garden we really need to have more indoor space," added Nicola.
“This will be within the existing waste land, to include a new building container for visitors and volunteers."
Anyone who wants to get involved can email admin@cvstendring.org.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.