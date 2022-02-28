COUNCIL bosses in Tendring are to launch a new plan to ensure future project get “bang for their buck” in the wake of shrinking budgets.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said a new Corporate Investment Plan will help the authority to budget for initiatives and schemes.

The new plan will merge with the existing Back to Business Plan, which was launched to help the local economy deal with Covid restrictions.

Mr Stock said: “It is essential the council has a clear set of priorities, and that those priorities are properly budgeted for.

“During the course of the year, we often see ideas, projects and schemes come forward, and long may that continue.

“There is nothing wrong with raising expectations and confidently promoting what we would like to do, as long as we balance that with the long-term financial sustainability of the council.

“Taking a bank manager’s approach, each idea put forward is competing with every other idea put forward and we clearly cannot fund them all.

“Therefore, what we do need to do is see where the investment gives us the biggest ‘bang for our buck’ in terms of delivering high quality services and delivering against our priorities.”

Mr Stock said the plan will be used to consider how the council can effectively use the New Homes Bonus it will be receiving from the Government, including helping with increased construction costs of regeneration projects in Jaywick and Dovercourt.

One idea put forward by Mr Stock for funding from the plan includes making £1,000 available to each councillor in the district to enable them to support the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in their wards.

“I know that we will all wish to play a part in congratulating Her Majesty for her lifetime of dedication and devotion to our nation and to join in the celebrations within our local communities,” he said.

“The Corporate Investment Plan approach will also guide us in terms of chasing external funding, as we will have a ready-made, properly thought through list that we can use to go out and make a coherent case to our partners and potential funders.”