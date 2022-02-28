A CARE home has welcomed a furry new team member as 'head of happiness'.
The adorable Biscuit, a Shih Tzu, has joined the team at Care UK’s Silversprings, on Tenpenny Hill, and her duties include being on hand for residents to fuss, walk, or simply spend time with.
The home said having a dog spend time in the care home not only encourages residents to get outdoors, walking their canine companion, leading to physical benefits, but taking care of Biscuit can also help them find a sense of purpose later in life.
Despite being new to the role, six-year-old Biscuit has impressed everyone with her ability to work alongside her owner, business administrator and lifestyle co-ordinator Tracey-Ann Silve and instantly brighten the room whenever she walks in.
Biscuit has developed her own management style, taking walkabout tours of the home and checking in on everyone – as well as helping to bring back happy memories of pets for residents.
Joanne Rix, home manager, said: “We've seen other homes appoint their own canine colleagues and we knew that we had found the perfect one to take up the role.
"She can often be found being fussed over by a resident – the home wouldn’t be the same without her."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.