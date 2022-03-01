A CONTEMPORARY sculpture evocative of the Angel of the North has been mooted to remember victims of Covid-19 in the worst hit area in the country.

Council bosses have backed calls for a memorial in Tendring, which was hard hit by the virus due to its large elderly population.

Since the pandemic started there have been 726 deaths in Tendring where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It equates to a rate of 492.7 deaths per 100,000 people – the worst in the country.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock hopes to honour those who died with public art reminiscent of Antony Gormley’s iconic Angel of the North.

He also believes Tendring could be a fitting location for a national memorial.

“I think we should think big,” he said.

“Not specifically in terms of the Covid nature of it, but in terms of a piece of public art.

“I think the Angel of the North has galvanised and inspired a whole region and has come to epitomise the North East.

“You cannot talk about the North East without seeing an image of the Angel of the North. It has been utterly fantastic.

“I will freely admit I’m a convert to the concept of public art.

“There are many excellent examples - even on the shore at Aldeburgh they have the scallop shells.

“We would need a site for it and funding, but funding can be found for these things.

“Of the right size and scale, a piece of public art that can be dedicated to those who suffered during the Covid pandemic - I think that could be a really positive thing.

“And I think it should be something positive, not something morbid or negative.”

The idea was originally put forward by Clacton councillor Mark Stephenson, who had called for a garden, plaque or public artwork for families to be able to commemorate the loss of loved ones – as well as an annual day of remembrance for victims.

Mr Stephenson said he “embraced” Mr Stock’s vision and would be happy to work with cabinet member Lynda McWilliams on the idea.