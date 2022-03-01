AN autistic film maker whose debut film won more than 25 awards is set to premiere his third movie.

Colchester based DB Morgan, 49, started making his first feature film ‘Faith’ in 2020 and it earned high praise upon release.

His third feature film ‘Morris Men’ was filmed entirely in the Tendring region.

After ongoing discussion with the Tendring Council, project heads and the management team of Clacton’s own Princes Theatre, DB Morgan has pledged to hold the Morris Men world premiere in the town.

It has been described as involving black clad, raven like Border Morris dancers who are part of a shadowy assassin’s guild, cleaning up the streets of a corrupt modern world.

Mr Morgan said: “You haven’t seen anything like it. It’s essentially an urban vengeance thriller with huge fight set pieces and dark themes of retribution.

“All of this is tied up in a traditional Shakespearean unrequited love story.”

Showcasing Walton, Clacton, Jaywick and St Osyth in cinematic lights, the film stars a plethora of British stars, including actors from Star Wars, Game of Thrones, Fury and Harry Potter.

It is directed by Canadian, Gregg Masuak, a visual artist with a music video back catalogue including world stars such as Take That, Kylie, Rod Stewart, Lionel Ritchie and Kim Wilde.

DB Morgan is an autistic mental health survivor who brings teenagers from similar backgrounds into his projects and fosters a family mentality to all his productions.

His wife Laura is a hospitality manager feeding and tending to cast and crew whilst son William becomes set mascot, often seen lazing around in a hammock playing Fortnite as the bustle swells around him.

He added: “I’m a local boy, from Colchester, who as a kid enjoyed our beach hut in Holland Haven and spent every summer birthday visiting the pier and local cinema.

“Clacton is a fantastic and highly welcoming town and this has carried through to my filmmaking exploits over the past few years.

“From local businesses embracing us, to the extraordinary help from Tendring Council, we have been made to feel welcome and fully supported at every stage.”

The film will premiere on Saturday, October 29, to book your tickets visit bit.ly/3hr9cf6.