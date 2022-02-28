PLANS have been submitted for a new tanning salon at Frinton’s Triangle Shopping Centre.
Stacey Hutchison, of Next Level Tanning, has applied to Tendring Council for change of use for the shop, previously Joy’s Home Furnishings.
Plans show the shop would include five sunbed rooms and a beauty room.
New signage will be installed along with vinyl stickers and frosting on some window panels.
A decision is expected to be made by Tendring Council by April 6.
