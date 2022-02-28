A COMMUNITY group has provided the opportunity to donate in aid of the crisis taking place in Ukraine.
The Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee will be collecting money at Morrisons in Centenary Way, Little Clacton on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5, between 10am and 4pm.
To find out more about the rotarians and how you can volunteer email secretary@clactonrotary.org.
