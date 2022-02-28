A NEW set of police officers were introduced by Essex Police, including an officer who will be stationed in Clacton.

The first 70 officers of 2022 were announced on Friday, February 25, joining more than 3,500 existing officers.

One of those officers was PC Victoria Price who is ready to put into practice what she has learned in training.

She said: “I want to do something that makes a difference every day and I want to help people who are at their most vulnerable point.

“For me, it’s about self-progression, this is a job where you can challenge yourself on a daily basis.

“It encompasses everything I want to get out of my career.”

PC Price was at the Royal Army Medical Corps before joining Essex Police.

She worked as an operating department practitioner in surgery for 10 years and was promoted to sergeant.

She added: “I’m used to pressure and people being assertive and confident.

“I’ve moved around so much within the military which meant I was always meeting new people and starting a new job.

“I’m well adjusted to being thrown into situations and getting on with it and I will be able to transfer a lot of that into policing.”

On the day, a parade was led by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, with guests including Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst, Essex High Sheriff Simon Brice and chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce Denise Rossiter.

Mr Harrington said: “In recent times, policing has faced challenge and scrutiny like never before.

“While its reputation has been damaged by the few, it falls to us – the many – to repair it.

“Here in Essex, I’m pleased to say that we continue to enjoy record levels of public trust and confidence in our force.

“Our public think we do a good job to protect and serve them.

“But we must never take that for granted and we must always work hard to earn and maintain the bond of trust and confidence that our force currently enjoys.”

If you would like to pursue a career in policing visit essex.police.uk/fitthebill.