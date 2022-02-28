Conflict experts from Essex University say Putin's warning over nuclear weapons show he is becoming "increasingly desperate."

Experts in international relations and conflict prediction have been commenting on the latest developments in Putin’s warning and reactions to sanctions across the globe.

The Russian president has put his nuclear forces on heightened alert.

Professor Natasha Lindstaedt, renowned international relations in the department of government, said: “Putin's warning that his nuclear weapons are on high alert is a sign that Putin is becoming increasingly desperate.

"Putin overplayed his hand in deciding to invade with a full-scale assault on Kyiv and other cities in isolation.

“The news that Belarus may join in also demonstrates how poorly this is going for Putin, which thought this would be a quick and easy pacification of Ukraine, followed by talks that could force Ukraine into de facto giving up its sovereignty.

“Despite the best efforts of the Russian central bank, the Russian economy will be in complete disarray.

"Only 8 per cent of Russians supported a war in Ukraine before it began. And yet, I don't see Putin losing face and pulling back. Not clear what type of compromise could be reached with talks so soon.”

Professor Faten Ghosn, conflict prediction and Middle East expert added: “This is a security dilemma at its finest: the US and the West claim their alliances are defensive in nature while Russia and China claim they are offensive.

“Russia's actions in Ukraine resemble those of the United States in Iraq.

“As to the impact of the sanctions and how they play out across the world, while the United States and Europe may be allied against Russia, the BRICS alliance will help Russia cushion the economic blow as they seem to directly support Russia, as shown by China, or have stayed neutral in the case of India, Brazil, and South Africa.”