CLACTON Town Hall will be lit up in blue and yellow – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – in a show of support for the country after it was invaded by Russia.
Tendring Council leader Neil Stock announced the display of solidarity during this morning’s cabinet meeting.
In addition it was agreed by all present that a letter be sent on behalf of all the political groups on the council to the Prime Minister, declaring the authority’s support for the government’s condemnation of Russia’s actions.
Speaking to the meeting Mr Stock said: “The situation in Ukraine is worrying and concerning for everyone.
“The greatest thing we can say to our residents is the old adage from the Second World War, ‘Keep calm and carry on’; put our shoulders to the wheel and work hard, be as productive as we can in whatever it is we do to make sure this country is not undermined.
“Sanctions will impact on our businesses, we could see the price of bread and fuel rise; and residents can donate to charities supporting the relief effort.
“I have asked to light up our Town Hall as a small thing we can do to demonstrate our support.”
