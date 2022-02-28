NHS supporters across East Anglia are being encouraged to tackle a charity walk between two hospitals in aid of a new fundraising campaign.

The Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity has announced a new event in which members of the public are being invited to take part.

The non-profit organisation exists to support the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust which runs the two medical facilities.

Funding is frequently raised to enable the trust to continue to drive improvement in patient experience and be an outstanding provider of health services.

The donations are then used to fund research, treatments, and staff developments which beyond the scope of NHS budgets.

The Hospital Hero Hike, due to take place on May 1, is a 21-mile trek from Colchester Hospital, in Turner Road, to Ipswich Hospital, in Heath Road.

The hope is willing participants will walk side-by-side with frontline workers to show their support while fundraising for a department which means the most to them.

The hike was the brainchild of sisters and hospital employees Ali Beckett and Sharon Ward who love walking and the great outdoors.

Sharon, who is a neonatal nurse, said: “After the success of a previous team charitable walk, we recognised the benefits for health and wellbeing for everyone.

“This time, we thought it would be a good idea to do it on a larger scale to get more people involved while raising funds for our hospitals.”

The on and off-road stroll will also take in some beautiful countryside sights, acting as a great opportunity to explore while getting fit and embracing the fresh air.

Those who register for the free event, open to everyone aged 14 and over will be given a full training plan to help them prepare and a free t-shirt and medal on the day.

Ali added: “Our aim is to get as many people as possible out in the fresh air, having fun, raising money and getting fit along the way.”

To register for the Hospital Hero Hike and for more information visit colchesteripswichcharity.org.uk/hospital-hero-hike.

Or for further information the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity head to colchesteripswichcharity.org.uk.