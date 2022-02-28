A SHAMELESS would-be thief has been branded “disgusting” after being filmed walking onto a family’s driveway before trying to break into their cars.

CCTV footage captured at about 9pm on Tuesday shows a man in a long coat strolling onto a property in West Avenue, Clacton.

After doing so he then walks between two parked vehicles, pulling on their door handles.

Once realising the cars are locked the brazen cook was seen on the film attempting to break into several other cars parked down the same road.

A relative of a one of the vehicle-owners targeted, who has asked to remain anonymous, has now published the footage in a bid to track the man down.

She said: “My family member has a Ring doorbell camera and a notification came up that there was a motion on the driveway.

“When we brought the camera up we then saw this guy had come onto the driveway and tried our car door handles and then other cars down the road as well.

“We were very shocked someone would casually walk onto the drive and try the car door handles.

“It wasn’t even that late either, but he was gone by the time we checked the camera, it’s just disgusting to be honest that someone would do that.”

The attempted break-in is the latest in a string of incidents involving people being seen on camera trying the door handles of vehicles in the area.

Previously a person was caught getting inside a workman’s van in Coppins Road, Clacton.

A few weeks later a have-a-go hero in Clacton was forced to chase off a would-be crook who she saw climb into her vehicle while it was on her drive.

“Some people just don’t care for other people’s things but too many people are getting away with it,” added the family member.

“There are vulnerable people out there so I am trying to get the community together with the people I’ve already spoken to get as much evidence together as possible and then take it to the police."