TENDRING Technology College bosses from the Academies Enterprise Trust have said they are “determined to do better” after the school was giving a concerning Ofsted rating.

The complex, which has 1829 students across campuses in both Thorpe-le-Soken and Frinton, has been rated Inadequate by a team of five inspectors.

The examiners spent three days at the complex from November 9 last year looking at behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

These were all considered to be Inadequate, while the quality of education on offer was also given a rating of Requires Improvement.

The school’s sixth form, however, presented itself as being the most promising area within the facility, with its provision being graded as Good.

New headteacher Graeme Napier

In a statement sent exclusively to the Gazette they said they were “very disappointed by Ofsted’s judgement” after a “really difficult few years for the school.”

A spokeswoman for the trust said: “We know there have been significant difficulties for some time and we’ve been working hard to resolve these.

“We know we have not always got things right in the past and we are determined to do better.

“We recognise there is more work that we need to do and more positively, Ofsted acknowledges we have taken decisive action which is leading to improvements.

“The school is making positive strides forward and we are seeing the impact of appointing additional staff to the senior team.

“We have also made improvements to how tutoring and pastoral support work in school, prioritising pupil wellbeing.

“We want to do more to listen to students, staff and the community and will be reaching out with regular surveys and opportunities to discuss issues or concerns.

“We are also committed to the school working more closely with our parents, as well as the wider community.”

READ MORE: Struggling school rated 'Inadequate' nearly year after teachers' three-day strike