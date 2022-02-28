PARENTS of children attending a struggling school have voiced their concerns after it was given a damming report from Ofsted.

Tendring Technology College, which has 1829 students across campuses in both Thorpe-le-Soken and Frinton, has been rated Inadequate by a team of five inspectors.

The examiners spent three days at the complex from November 9 last year and the results have now been publicly published.

The findings make for stark reading for parents and carers whose children study at the school.

Jess Davis, whose 13-year-old son studies at the facility, said: “To me the rating is not surprising but it is impossible to blame the school or any headteacher.

“If you look at this school over the last years it is clear to see the Academies Enterprise Trust has steered this school from Outstanding to Inadequate.

“This trust needs to be re-brokered for this school to flourish again.”

Echoing Jess’s views, Michelle Pratt, who has two children at the school, refrained from laying blame at the door of those working at the heart of the institution.

She said: “Teachers and pupils have been saying for many, many months, long before last year’s strikes, that the situation within school was dire.

“I believe the trust is ultimately responsible - when they first took over time and money was poured into the school, but it didn’t last long.

“I can’t say enough about how wonderful individual on-the-ground staff have been in their attempts to support and educate my children.

“They have worked incredibly hard to ensure their students received the best they could offer under the circumstances, but eventually could not continue.

“A significant change is needed to turn around the fundamental atmosphere and ethos in that school - we need fresh blood and a new vision.”

Former Tendring Technology College student Philip John, who threw his support behind last year’s strike, has also had his say on the situation.

He added: “It’s very disappointing to see what has happened to under the Academies Enterprise Trust.

“The sooner it can be moved to a more local, effective trust the better for all pupils, parents and staff.”

Rebecca Boomer-Clark, chief executive and Claire Heald, director of education of schools run by the Academies Enterprise Trust have now responded.

“We understand the strength of feeling amongst parents and in the local community," they said in a joint statement.

"All schools have had an extremely difficult couple of years due to Covid, but even more so for Tendring Technology College where the last few years have included tragic and traumatic events.

“We were both shocked when we joined AET last summer at what had been happening at Tendring Technology College and agree that many things need to improve.

"We stopped the planned restructure and made some immediate improvements to the wellbeing support for our students.

"Across our schools we have also made changes so that significantly more funding benefits students and school staff directly.

“We have brought in a brilliant new Executive Leader in Graeme Napier, and working closely with him and the wider team, we are determined to bring about the changes that students, staff and parents deserve.

"As we move forward, we want to take this opportunity to reset the relationship with families and the community, and work together to make sure that every student is getting an excellent education, every day.”