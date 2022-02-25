A CHARITY has thanked generous donors for sending in used spectacles to be recycled.
Clacton Lions Club has announced it will send 12,000 pairs of glasses to be sorted and graded in March.
The glasses will be sent to eye camps around the world to help those in need.
Clacton Lions Club recycling boxes can be found in most opticians and some doctors surgeries across Tendring.
The Tendring Primary Recycling Scheme also collects glasses, they can be left at any of their drop off points.
A spokesperson for Clacton Lions Club added: “Thank you again, we could not do what we do without your support.”
The full list of the club’s recycling points can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/3pfcYMK.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.