AN ORGANISATION focused on health has presented a plan of potential projects coming to Tendring in 2022.
The Tendring Local Delivery Pilot (LDP) presented their ideas to the Tendring Health and Wellbeing board on Monday, February 21.
Subject to approved funding, plans include the first ever district wide cycling project across Tendring engaging 7,500 people with disabilities and long term health conditions in regular cycling.
Beat the Street is a year long community wide programme that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of entire towns and cities.
This year Beat the Street would like to connect with 10,000 people in Clacton and Jaywick over six weeks in the summer.
The LDP plans also include Essex Pedal Power (EPP) in Clacton and Jaywick from 2023 to 2025 whilst establishing EPP in Harwich and Dovercourt with a plan to give away 1000 new quality bikes.
A new physical activity activation plan has been put forward for Harwich and Dovercourt through regular engagement with over 3,000 residents.
A spokesperson for Active Essex said: “This is exciting information and we are all looking forward to seeing what’s in store for Tendring and the Local Delivery Pilot.”
For the full list of put forward by the Local Delivery Pilot visit bit.ly/36tnedJ.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.