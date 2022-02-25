Police will be holding an online Q&A session to discuss the state of policing in Tendring.
The session will be on Facebook hosted by the Harwich community policing team sergeant and the community safety and engagement officer.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We will also continue to answer any questions you have in relation to diversity, equality and inclusion.
“This is an integral and explicit part of how we deliver the force plan and achieve the police and crime plan priorities, underpinned by the college of policing code of ethics.”
The session will take place on Friday, February 25 between 1pm and 2pm, to participate visit facebook.com/EPTendring.
