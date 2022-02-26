With sugar-coated mini eggs, egg hunts and trails, the Easter weekend will soon be upon us.

This year, Good Friday falls on April 15 and will mark the start of the celebrations.

It is then followed by Easter Sunday, or the main Easter Day on April 17 and Easter Monday on April 18.

The Friday and Monday are both bank holidays, which means you have a pretty good chance for a four-day-weekend.

If you wonder how to spend Easter this year , here is a list with the best thing to do across north Essex.

Easter Egg Hunts at Flatford

You can join the Easter Adventure in nature in Flatford every day from April 9 to 19.

Between 10.30am and 3pm you will have the chance to discover the family-friendly trail with its fun activities along the way.

And when you finish the trail, you can collect your Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg or an allergen-free alternative.

You don't need to book your Easter Egg Hunt at Flatford, just pick up your trail pack at the Welcome Hut.

Trail packs are £3 each.

Easter adventures at the Bourne Mill

An Easter trail will take place between April 15 and 18 from 11am to 3.30pm.

You can pick your activity pack and follow the trail through the grounds, completing nature-inspired activities as you explore.

When you finish the trail you will be able to collect your Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg or an allergen-free alternative.

Trail packs are £3 each and entry to the grounds is free over the Easter weekend.

Frinton Easter Fayre

The fair will take over the Macgrigor Hall, in 85 Forth Avenue, on April 17 and 18.

Visitors will be able to browse through a variety of indoors and outdoors stalls between 10am dn 3pm.

There will also be a charity raffle in aid of the Colchester Haven Project.

Naze Easter Egg Hunt

You can follow the trail around the Naze and find all of the giant birds eggs.

If you head back to the centre, there will be a spring themed craft and an egg-cellent prize.

You can collect your trail sheet from the nature discovery centre.

This is a drop in activity and there is no need to book.

The price is £7 per child.

Colchester Easter Duathlon

If you want to get active this Easter, you can join the Colchester Easter Duathlon on Monday April 18.

Based at the brand new Northern Gateway bike circuit, this 2 mile run – 10 mile bike – 1 mile run duathlon is perfect for both newbies and those who want a fast race.

The event start at 9am and costs £35 to enter.

You can enter here.

Colchester Zoo trail

The Easter experience at the zoo will run from April 2 to 22.

You can collect your Easter trail sheet on arrival and venture around the zoo to find all the eggs at selected locations.

Each egg will have a letter on so you will need to write all the letters down and together they’ll spell out a special spring word.

Once you find the location of the Golden Egg, you can write it on your trail sheet and drop off your sheet at The Outpost Gift Shop for the chance to win an Animal Experience.

Easter Events at Layer Marney Tower

You can enjoy a toddler Easter egg hunt, an egg and spoon race or bottle feeding the lambs on April 17 and 18.

Each day the activities will take place between 11am and 5pm.

The Tower will be open throughout the day and visitors are welcome to enjoy the gardens and explore the new swings in the play area.