NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Tendring’s takeaways and cafes, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Pete's Fish and Grill, in Kings Avenue, Holland-on-Sea, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 18.
And Pacinos/Cluckin Lovely Chicken, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, was given a score of four on January 20.
Kabin Cafe, in High Street, Clacton, was given the score of two after an assessment on January 14.
It means that of Tendring's 122 takeaways with ratings, 84 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
