ALL new homes at a new estate in Thorpe-le-Soken have been sold.
Bellway is building 98 new homes at Henderson Park, off Landermere Road, with works due to come to an end later this year.
The developer is building a selection of two, three and four-bedroom houses and two and three-bedroom bungalows on the site, which will include green open space for the public and a children’s play area.
Jenny Walker, sales director of Bellway Essex, said: “Henderson Park has proved to be a very popular development right from the outset and we had a lot of enquiries from local people.
"There has also been strong demand from buyers from further afield.
“We are delivering a choice of two and three-bedroom bungalows and two, three and four-bedroom houses to meet local demand, attracting first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers among the buyers here.
“Due to the pandemic a lot of people have redrawn their list of priorities when it comes to buying a house and being close to green open spaces and the countryside is near the top of the list for many.
“Construction is now complete at the development and the final residents are preparing to move into their new homes."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.