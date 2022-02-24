SEASIDERS in Tendring intrigued by their family history are being encouraged to attend an event to help them learn more.
Frinton Library, located in Old Road, is set to hold a trio of free events between March and May which have been organised by Essex Libraries.
During the gathering attendees will be able to research their family history using websites and resources with the help from a local enthusiast.
To find out more information or to book a place visit libraries.essex.gov.uk or Eventbrite.co.uk.
