A MCDONALD’S franchisee has launched a new litter picking initiative to help keep north Essex tidy.
McDonalds franchisee CGN Restaurants, owned by Frinton’s Craig Newnes, runs nine outlets, including Clacton town centre, Clacton’s Brook Retail Park and Weeley
Volunteers from the shop will be out and about at one of its restaurants every Tuesday this year to collect rubbish.
The first session took place in Clacton and saw 19kg of waste collected by workers alongside staff from Essex Police and Tendring Council,
Matt Ladkin, head of community events for CGN Restaurants, said: “This is a brilliant project we are committing too.
“I would like to thank all the staff and managers who turn up in their own time to support this project.
“We have collected a massive amount of litter in Clacton, which will go towards making the area a nice place to visit and shop.”
Mr Newnes said: “While we were picking up litter in Clacton we also helped Essex Police look out for any discarded weapons.”
