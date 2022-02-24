A COMMUNITY organisation welcomed health secretary Sajid Javid during his national week long tour.

Community Voluntary Services (CVS) Tendring based in Rosemary Road, Clacton welcomed Mr Javid last week and he spent time talking to staff and volunteers on topics including the lack of NHS dental spaces in the area.

Mr Javid held a Q&A session to find out what those in attendance liked about living in Tendring as well as their experiences with the NHS.

Sharon Alexander, chief officer of CVS Tendring said the visit had been a great boost for morale and prompted her to remind staff and volunteers how valued they are.

She added: “Our volunteers and staff couldn’t quite believe they were having this exclusive meeting with health secretary.

“They were blown away and the room was full of energy and positivity following his departure.

“It really helped to invigorate the staff and volunteers – the visit showed they were appreciated for what they have been doing, especially over the past two years.”

The volunteers were initially invited to meet a senior manager and due to security reasons, they did not discover Mr Javid’s real identity until minutes before he arrived.

Mr Javid said: “Thank you CVS Tendring for the fantastic work you and all the volunteers are doing for the community.”