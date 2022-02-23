RULES on isolating if you test positive for Covid will be scrapped from tomorrow (Thursday, February 24).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed the changes as part of his living with Covid strategy this week.

It includes the scaling back of tracing Covid contacts and the end of free testing for most people in April.

Mr Johnson said there was a need to move from Government restrictions to personal responsibility around Covid.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday, Mr Johnson said: “From this Thursday we will end the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test and so we will also end self-isolation support payments, although Covid provisions for statutory sick pay can still be claimed for a further month.

“We will end routine contact tracing and no longer ask fully vaccinated close contacts and those under 18 to test daily for seven days.”

He added: “Until April 1 we will still advise people who test positive to stay at home, but after that we will encourage people with Covid-19 symptoms to exercise personal responsibility, just as we encourage people who may have flu to be considerate to others.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling welcomed the decision.

He said: “It’s great that we are getting our freedoms back.

“It’s all thanks to the amazing rollout of the jabs, especially the booster.

“We must continue to take care of people who are vulnerable.

“If I go to the care home where my wife works, I will still be putting on a mask.

“I’m delighted that the rules will be ending, but it’s now down to us.”

Gazette readers were divided on the changes to the rules.

Stacey Knight said: “The removing of the rules is simply a massive PR stunt to avert the gaze from Partygate.”

While Kerry Rogers said: “If they are doing away with isolating, what’s the point of testing. Just more plastic waste. I do think they should be free though when genuinely needed.”

There have been 538 new Covid cases reported in Tendring in the past week - a fall of almost 23 per cent on the previous week.

The number is down from a high of 2,801 cases in the week to January 4.

There were three deaths, within 28 days of a positive Covid test, recorded in Tendring in the past week, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 664.