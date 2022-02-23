POLICE are hunting for a man following a burglary in Weeley.
Essex Police want to speak to Mark Gray, 38, following the raid in Rectory Road, which happened between 6.30am and 6.30pm on December 8.
Gray is described as white, of slim build, about 5ft 9ins tall and has small scars on one wrist.
He also has a burn scar on his forearm and tattoos of Chinese letters on his upper arm and a black band tattoo on his wrist.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting crime reference number 42/285494/21.
You can also call the police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
