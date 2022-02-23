A WOMAN has been left devastated after a tree fell on her car leaving it ‘written off’.

Laura Evans, 38, of St John’s Road was alerted to the issue on Friday, February 18 after getting back from Tesco.

She was making lunch when her stepson told her something was on top of her car.

It turns out that ‘something’ was a massive fir tree that landed on her car because of strong winds from Storm Eunice.

Along with the fir tree, a willow tree was toppled leaving significant damage to her garden area.

Another view of the damage done to Laura's car

Laura said: “My car looks like it will be a complete write off, it’s an Audi A5 as well which is very disappointing, I’m just glad no one was hurt.”

Laura’s car was not the only casualty as the falling trees managed to cut phone and power lines as well.

She has been in touch with BT Openreach and UK power networks but has had mixed results.

She added: “I called BT Openreach on Friday as we have their lines coming through our house.

“We’re far from the main road and the phone line totally ripped out of our house.

“They said someone would turn up on Monday, February 21 but no one came and they sent someone out on Tuesday, February 22 but he was ill equipped as the issue requires a whole team.”

Uprooted trees caused significant damage to Laura's garden

A spokesperson for BT Openreach said: “Thousands of engineers are busy repairing the damage caused by Storm Eunice and most recently, Storm Franklin.

“Most of the work is taking place in the South West, South Wales, London and the South East, and East Anglia.

“The strong winds damaged around 100 of our poles, and many overhead wires.

“Some of our green roadside cabinets were still without power, but we expect these to start working again once power in those areas is restored.

“We're also monitoring the latest flood reports to make sure we do all we can to protect the network in those areas.”