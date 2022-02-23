A MAN suffered wounds to his hands after being attacked by three burglars in Clacton.
Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Curtis Close.
The incident happened at about 12.30am today, February 23.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating an aggravated burglary in Clacton.
"It was reported three men dressed in dark clothing gained entry to an address in Curtis close at around 12.30am.
"A man inside was assaulted and left with wounds to his hands.
"Nothing was taken and our enquiries are ongoing.
"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."
Anyone with information is asked to submit a report online at essex.police.uk or to use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.
Witnesses are urged to quote the crime reference number 42/46843/22.
Alternatively, call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
