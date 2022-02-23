HOLIDAY park residents were left concerned after a tree fell and crushed two caravans in the wake of Storm Eunice.
Paul Knight, 52, of Westcliff is a process technician who took his family to Highfield Grange holiday park in Clacton for the weekend.
It turns out that the weekend the family booked coincided with the devastating storm that swept the nation.
Paul said: “In the afternoon around 4.30pm there was a loud crash and bang.
“A tree fell down in the middle of two caravans crushing both. Luckily no one was hurt and I saw a man with a chainsaw come in, probably to remove the tree.”
A spokesperson for Highfield Grange Holiday Park said: “Two caravans were damaged as a result of the recent storms.
“We had already evacuated the area due to the extreme weather conditions and nobody was hurt.
“We are in contact with the holiday home owners, and are providing whatever assistance they need while they speak with their insurers.
”We carry out an annual tree survey to assess all trees on our property and nearby and have commissioned a further assessment to check all trees in the area are safe.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.