LIFEBOAT stations are looking for extra shop volunteers to join its lifesaving team at Walton and Harwich.

Just like the charity’s lifeboats, the RNLI’s retail team need a dedicated volunteer crew who can give a little time to help save lives at sea.

RNLI shops started out as simple cake stalls run by volunteers to raise money for their local lifeboat station, but have now grown into shops selling souvenirs with all profits going to the cause.

Wendy McGauley, from the RNLI, said: "The first shop to be run as part of an actual lifeboat station opened in 1990.

"Today, we have over 170 shops around the coast and inland, all of which are still run by our dedicated volunteers.

"The pandemic unfortunately hit our shops hard as they closed for periods of time in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

"We were delighted when we could reopen them safely in accordance with government guidance and are looking forward to welcoming our visitors during 2022."

She said volunteers are needed for the charity's shops in both Walton and Harwich.

To find out more about how you can help generate vital funds, promote the work of the RNLI, and apply, go to rnli.org/support-us/volunteer/volunteering-opportunities.