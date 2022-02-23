AN ESSEX sports team selected for a World Cup event has launched a fundraiser after its venue was destroyed by Storm Eunice.

Southminster resident Sarah Robson started a fundraiser for the Essex Flyball Team after their venue was wrecked in Storm Eunice on Friday.

The team is small, with three members from the Dengie including the captain, but is one of the fastest in the country.

And after investing about £15,000 on its Wickford venue and expensive permanent marquees storm damage has left them with just the frames.

This loss comes three months before the Flyball World Cup in May, which the team have been selected to represent the UK for.

Sarah said: “We need to raise money as soon as possible so we can replace vital equipment to be able to compete at the top of our game.

“After we lost our marquees two years ago, we have slowly replaced them, reinforced them, paid a huge amount for a fence to protect them... all for nothing.

“We are asking for help, even if it only helps us replace a set of jumps and a roll of matting, so we can still train our World Cup team and do the nation proud.”

To donate to the £3,500 fundraiser, visit the Go Fund Me page online at gofund.me/305bf3eb.