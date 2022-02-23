A CAR was damaged by a large tree after it was brought down by Storm Eunice.
The incident happened at about 3.30pm on Friday, as gusts of up to 90mph hit north Essex.
There were more than 40 reports of trees falling across Tendring, causing damage and blocking roads.
Frinton deputy mayor Terry Allen spotted a tree falling onto a parked car in Third Avenue, Frinton, which caused significant damage.
He said: “I was driving up Third Avenue when I saw it come down.
“We pulled up to it to look inside and luckily no one was hurt.
“I filed a report and Tendring Council turned up to remove it.
“The car was really damaged which is unfortunate, but the council did as good a job as they could.
“It was bad, but I don’t think it was as dreadful as 1987 - I think we got off quite lightly to be honest.
Trees falling was not the only hazard in Frinton as a large hailstorm also worried residents.
Mr Allen added: “It sounded like someone was throwing gravel at the windows.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.