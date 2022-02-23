A FORMER police officer who believes a young woman was horrifically murdered by a notorious killer is set to star in a documentary.

Michael Saunders, 73, from, Colchester will appear in a new ITV series called Yorkshire Ripper: The Secret Murders, which starts this evening.

The two-episode show examines 20 unsolved murders or attempted murders which could potentially be linked back to serial killer Peter Sutcliffe.

Sutcliffe, who died in 2020, was officially convicted of 13 murders, but many believe he may have been responsible for further killings.

ITV’s new documentary series re-examines evidence and features interviews with victims’ relatives and leading experts, such as Mr Saunders.

Mr Saunders was working for Harwich police and relatively new to the force at the time of Alison Morris’ brutal murder in 1979.

The trainee teacher, aged 25, was stabbed multiple times in Ramsey as she walked down a footpath to the River Stour, 250 yards from her home in Wrabness Road.

He helped the CID team with the murder probe but Alison’s killer was never found – Mr Saunders, however, has remained convinced Sutcliffe was behind the killing.

“It is not about me, it is about Alison and I am pleased someone has taken notice because I felt her story had been forgotten,” added the now retired officer.

“I wrote to Sutcliffe myself and asked him if he knew the Harwich area and he said he did because he read about the Ramsey pub siege.

“He had an interest in that and it just so happens that Alison was killed within a quarter of a mile of where that happened.”

For the first time since leaving the force Mr Saunders’ theory regarding Alison’s murder will now gain the mass exposure he has always wanted.

He said: “People keep joking with me I will get a part in EastEnders now but I am looking forward to the idea that something might finally come out of this.

“Someone might watch the show who knows something and they might then come forward, but I understand some people are frightened, and it has been a long time.”