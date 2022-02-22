CLACTON’S MP visited a school where he spoke to wide-eyed children about his journey into politics and his previous career on the silver screen.
Giles Watling stopped by the Oakwood Infant and Nursery School, in Windsor Avenue, Clacton, to mark the complex’s Democracy Week.
He met with students in Year 2 and took part in a Q&A session before posing for photos with the school’s young ambassadors, who were voted in by classmates.
During his visit Mr Watling also delved into why he decided to become a Member of Parliament and even talked about his acting career on television and in films.
The Conservative MP assumed office in 2017 having previously been a Tendring councillor for the Frinton ward.
Prior to that he stared in famed show Bread, Gideon’s Way, and How’s Your Father?, and has also directed several touring theatre productions.
Kathy Maguire-Egan, headteacher at the school, believes the pupils benefited a great deal from the politician popping by.
She said: "We welcomed Giles Watling MP to our school where he spoke to the children about democracy and his parliament.
“The children were also given an opportunity to ask him questions, and they thoroughly enjoyed his visit.”
