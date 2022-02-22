SCHOOL pupils across Essex will be dressing up as their favourite literary characters for World Book Day.
World Book Day is held annually in March and is a registered charity that aims to give every child and young person their own book.
The charity is the charity’s 25th anniversary and will be celebrated on March 3.
This year, for the first time WHSmith in Clacton has invited nurseries in the area to come to the store for storytelling activities.
Carole Garrett, 50, is a sales assistant at WHSmith and will help run the events on the day.
She said: “Children have been invited to come in wearing costumes of their favourite book characters.
“We will read stories together and complete worksheets, each child will be given a book token entitling them to choose £1 off a higher priced book or a £1 book for free.”
“I will be joining in as I am coming dressed as Sybill Trelawney from Harry Potter to celebrate the day.
“Here at WHSmith we share the same goal as World Book Day, the idea is to promote a love of books and reading to children as early as possible.”
For more information on World Book Day visit https://bit.ly/3t1tl0s.
