A THIEF from St Osyth has been ordered to carry out 182 hours of unpaid work.
Perry Stearn, 20, of Lilac Avenue on the Bel Air Chalet Estate, admitted a charge of theft when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates Court.
The court heard he stole a Yale lock and a TV bracket, valued at £119, from the B&Q store at Brook Retail Park, Clacton, on March 2.
The offences was committed while a community order was in force in relation to theft of £382 of computers games and DVDs from a Tesco store and for being in possession of a screwdriver in a public place in 2019.
He was handed a community order to carry out 182 hours of unpaid work and must also take part in rehabilitation programme for 19 days.
He must pay £119 compensation, prosecution costs of £105 and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.