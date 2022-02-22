A THIEF from St Osyth has been ordered to carry out 182 hours of unpaid work.

Perry Stearn, 20, of Lilac Avenue on the Bel Air Chalet Estate, admitted a charge of theft when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates Court.

The court heard he stole a Yale lock and a TV bracket, valued at £119, from the B&Q store at Brook Retail Park, Clacton, on March 2.

The offences was committed while a community order was in force in relation to theft of £382 of computers games and DVDs from a Tesco store and for being in possession of a screwdriver in a public place in 2019.

He was handed a community order to carry out 182 hours of unpaid work and must also take part in rehabilitation programme for 19 days.

He must pay £119 compensation, prosecution costs of £105 and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.

