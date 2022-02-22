A DANCE and musical theatre group which specialises in training young entertainers of all ages is preparing to stage its first show since the coronavirus pandemic.
BCollective Performing Arts, based in both Clacton and Frinton, will present We Rise at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton, over two nights from April 5.
The spectacular showcase will boast a programme of talented students who will all wow audience members with an electrifying array of performances.
The events, which start at 7pm each night, mark the company’s first staged productions since rebranding back in 2019 and the Covid-19 outbreak.
Lauren Baldwin, principal and director of BCollective Performing Arts, is thrilled her pupils can once again return to the stage and show-off their talents.
She said: “We are just overjoyed for all the children because they have waited so long to be up on stage again.
“After so many setbacks and disappointments with cancelled events and school closures, they’ve finally got their excitement back.
“They deserve to finally be seen, and to be able to give them that opportunity feels amazing.”
Tickets for the show, which cost £16 for adults and £14 for under 16s and over 60s, can be purchased by visiting princestheatre.co.uk.
