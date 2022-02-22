A MAN has avoided jail following assaults on a woman in Clacton.
Peter Killick, 65, of Old Road, Clacton, denied two charges of assault by beating and a charge of harassment without violence, but was found guilty at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard he assaulted a woman in Clacton in May 17 and on June 27 last year.
He also pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment by contacting her multiple times.
Magistrates handed Killick a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, due to the “real prospect of rehabilitation”.
He must also take part in a rehabilitation programme.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.