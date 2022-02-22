A MAN has avoided jail following assaults on a woman in Clacton.

Peter Killick, 65, of Old Road, Clacton, denied two charges of assault by beating and a charge of harassment without violence, but was found guilty at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he assaulted a woman in Clacton in May 17 and on June 27 last year.

He also pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment by contacting her multiple times.

Magistrates handed Killick a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, due to the “real prospect of rehabilitation”.

He must also take part in a rehabilitation programme.

EXPLAINED - What we can and can't report from court