POLICE have provided an update on a drugs raid that took place at a property in Clacton.

Essex Police, including the Tendring Community Policing Team, executed a warrant at an address in Curlew Close on Wednesday, February 16.

Initially the force said cannabis and money was found at the scene during the afternoon raid.

Now an Essex Police spokesman has provided an update saying no arrests were made.

He said: “We executed a warrant in Curlew Close, Clacton, on Wednesday 16 February, aimed at disrupting the supply of drugs in Tendring.

“Officers located a quantity of suspected Class B drugs as well as a number of items of drug paraphernalia.

“No arrests were made.

“The trade in illegal drugs, no matter what class they are in, is inextricably linked to violence and the proceeds from drugs funds more criminal activity which leads to fear and misery for individuals and communities.

“Stopping the people behind the growth and sale of cannabis is vital in tackling violent crime and helps keep our community safe.”

The latest raid comes after 126 cannabis plants were seized from a property in Old Road, Clacton, on February 8.

The plants were found growing in three separate rooms of the building.

It is not believed that any arrests have been made in relation to that raid.

Clacton councillor Paul Honeywood said: “I’m not aware that there has a been a big increase in drugs in Clacton in recent months.

“It may be that the police are stepping up their game up, which must be good news for residents and Clacton as a whole.

“Hopefully this will send a clear message to drug dealers that drugs are not welcome in our town.

“Not only do that have a terrible impact on communities, but we are a seaside town and the proliferation of drugs does nothing to help our tourist economy, which we depend heavily upon.”

Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.