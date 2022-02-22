A DISQUALIFIED driver was spotted using a car without insurance before being caught by eagle-eyed police officers.
Essex Police officers from the Operational Support Group were patrolling around Tendring when a vehicle captured their attention.
After noticing the Vauxhall Corsa being driven off into a nearby car park the policing team decided to follow it.
Further checks revealed the car had no insurance and the motorist behind the wheel had been banned from driving until 2023.
They were subsequently reported for the offences and the vehicle was seized.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.