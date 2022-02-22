AN OPEN weekend is being held at council run leisure centres for people to try out activities.

Residents can have a go at different sessions, with one free taster per person from March 4 to 6 at Clacton Leisure Centre, Walton Lifestyles or Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles.

The initiative is part of the Back to Business plan to support people being active and healthy.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism encouraged people to see the new-look facilities.

He said: “The improvements to the changing area and the Wellbeing Zone are amazing, making Clacton Leisure Centre an excellent place to swim and relax.

“I’m looking forward to officially opening these, and I’d urge people to come and try out their local leisure centre, especially if they’ve not been for a while.

“There’s plenty going on and something for everyone, so why not come and try out these public amenities."

At Clacton Leisure Centre the weekend will also officially mark the completion of a £575,000 refurbishment project which saw the spa facilities – now renamed the Wellbeing Zone – and wet-side changing rooms overhauled last year, with the project finished in the New Year.

During the taster sessions time each resident can access one activity for free, choosing from things such as swimming, the gym, taster classes, a bouncy castle or family fun session.

Those interested can download their pass from www.tendringleisure.co.uk or through the leisure centre's social media page.