AS part of a series of talks, the British floods of 1953 that included the great Jaywick flood will be covered.

The Spring Talks series will cover historic events in the Clacton area during March and April.

The British floods talk will be in two parts hosted by Adrian Wright and will take place at the Jaywick Martello Tower on March 11 and 18.

Discussions will start with an analysis of how weather and tidal conditions combined followed by a review of the sequence of events leading up to the flood.

Eye witness accounts will are next and a discussion will take place centred on whether the flood could happen again.

For more information and to book your tickets call Explore Essex on 0345 603 7624 or email jaywickmartellotower@essex.gov.uk.