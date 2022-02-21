Hundreds of homes in Essex are without power today as the clear-up from recent storms continues.
UK Power Networks is continuing to deal with the aftermath from Storm Eunice on Friday, which has led to outages throughout the weekend.
According to the provider’s website, some areas have been without power for several days.
Bosses said engineers were out again this morning to try and repair damaged cables, and would continue working today despite strong winds brought by Storm Franklin.
UK Power Networks said on Twitter: “Our engineers were out early again this morning to repair damage to our network caused by Storm Eunice.
“We appreciate how difficult it is for those who are experiencing a power cut.
“We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to restore your power.”
The firm is offering power cut payments to those affected by Storm Eunice which will see money credited to customers’ accounts.
According to UK Power Networks’ live map, there are still more than a dozen Essex postcodes without power today.
They are:
Tendring
CO15 2
CO16 9
CO7 6, 7, 8
CO12 5
CO11 2
Colchester
CO6 1, 3, 4
CO7 7
CO2 0
CM9 8
Braintree
CO5 9
CO6 1,2
CM7 5
CM77 6
CO9 1, 2, 3
CM3 2
CM2 0
Maldon
CM9 5, 6
CM3 4
CM0 7
Wickford
CM3 8
SS11 7
Basildon
SS16 5
Billericay
CM12 9
