STORM Eunice forced Clacton Pier to close its doors due to the weather for the first time in almost ten years.

High winds of around 70mph brought a premature end to half term fun and outside ride decks remained out of bounds all weekend.

The coastline was battered and the decision to shut all areas of the 6.5-acre site was taken early on Friday.

It had been felt that it would be possible to open indoor facilities only, but as the weather warning changed from amber to red those hopes were dashed.

Pier director Bill Ball said: “Our priority is always the safety of our visitors and staff, and it became clear that it was not a good idea to have anyone coming down to the site on Friday.

“As the strength of the wind steadily increased throughout the morning it proved to be the right decision and it was virtually sandstorm conditions on the Lower Promenade by lunchtime.

“We had a very small maintenance and security team on duty to deal with any issues. Fortunately, we came through pretty much unscathed and with only minor damage.”

The first four days of half term had been busy with a steady footfall through the doors.

But by Wednesday the weather took a turn for the worse and staff were forced to close some rides.

“Each ride has a safe operating wind speed and once that is reached, we take them out of action on safety grounds,” added Mr Ball.

“By Thursday the team started to batten down the hatches, secure equipment and prepare for the following day’s storm.

“The pier is in such an exposed location you just cannot take any chances. But we have procedure and protocols to follow, and these were carried out promptly and efficiently.”

All indoor attractions including soft play, adventure golf, bowling, amusements, the seaquarium, and dodgems reopened on Saturday.

Mr Ball said all outdoor areas and rides had to undergo a thorough inspection before they could be brought back in use.

The last time the attraction closed its doors was in 2013 when the helter skelter was blown over in high winds.