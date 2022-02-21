Police are making a renewed appeal for information after the funeral was held for a new-born baby girl found at a recycling centre.

Baby S, as she is known, was discovered shortly after 3pm on May 14 in 2020 at Sackers in Ipswich Road, Needham Market.

She was buried on February 17 at the Millennium Cemetery in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, following a private service conducted by celebrant Patrick Eade.

After the funeral Detective Inspector Karl Nightingale, said: “Today we have laid this new-born baby girl to rest.

“Known only as Baby S at this time, we remain keen to establish the facts of what happened to her prior to her discovery on 14 May 2020.

“We have always kept an open mind of what led to her being placed into a bin.

“Time has moved on, but we remain unclear about this little girl’s story.

“After nearly two years people’s lives have changed. Very few may know the truth about this girl’s story.

“Now is the time to come forward and share with us the details of her short life and give this little baby girl her proper name.”

It is believed the new-born baby girl was taken to Sackers on the day her body was discovered.

She is thought to have been inside one of two waste collection vehicles which picked up commercial waste throughout the day from 52 different locations.

The waste belonged to businesses and not private homes.

Many of these were in and around the Ipswich area, with some collections being made along the general route from Sackers in Needham Market.

During the police inquiry a substantial amount of work has taken place to try to identify Baby S.

A dedicated team of officers reviewed more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage and visited more than 800 addresses.

A comprehensive search was undertaken at the recycling centre, during which a number of items were taken away.

Sadly, forensic analysis of the items did not provide any further answers in the search for the baby girl’s parents.

Baby S was found during the first lockdown in the country, at a time when her mother may have been in contact with fewer people than normal, but her pregnancy and giving birth may have been apparent and we need people with information to share that with the police.

Anyone with information which could help the inquiry can contact the police anonymously via Crimestoppers or by calling 101 and quoting reference 37/26499/20.