A POPULAR seaside gaming store is set to close for good later this week, much to the disappointment of its loyal customers.

GAME, located in Pier Avenue, Clacton, has announced it will have its final day of trading on Friday before shutting its doors.

The shop, which sells everything from consoles and controllers to the latest gaming releases, has been a staple of the town centre for some time.

The news of the closure has therefore disheartened some of its regular visitors, who would often visit the shop to chat with like-minded, game-loving staff members.

Writing on Twitter, one customer, Matt Ladkin said: “That's a massive blow for an already struggling town - sorry to see you go.

“Thanks for the chats over the years and I hope you all do well and find other roles elsewhere.”

Another eager gamer also voiced their upset following the announcement of the sudden closure.

They added: “Sorry to hear that, you guys were great – a helpful, friendly and perfect game store.”

It is currently unknown what will replace the departing GAME store, but the closest branch for Clacton gamers is now Colchester’s Lion Walking Shopping Centre.

To find out more visit game.co.uk.