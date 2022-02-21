A SERVICE that provides temporary use of wheelchairs is encouraging those interested to take advantage.
The Wheelchair Loan Charity provides wheelchairs that are lightweight, easy to fold and fit into a car.
The charity is also looking for volunteers to help out for a couple of hours in the morning once a week.
Those interested will need simple mechanical or administrative skills and more volunteers would enable the charity to open for more than three mornings each week.
To register your interest, call 01255 201763 or email wheelchairloan@gmail.com.
You can also meet the team at Clacton Hospital.
