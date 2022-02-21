A MAN from Clacton must carry out 150 days of unpaid work after assaulting a woman.

Michael Bowling, 33, of St Osyth Road, admitted a charge of assault by beating when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he assaulted a woman in Essex on July 12 last year.

He has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next year and was also slapped with a community order to take part in a rehabilitation programme.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £620 and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.

