A MAN from Clacton must carry out 150 days of unpaid work after assaulting a woman.
Michael Bowling, 33, of St Osyth Road, admitted a charge of assault by beating when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard he assaulted a woman in Essex on July 12 last year.
He has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next year and was also slapped with a community order to take part in a rehabilitation programme.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £620 and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.
