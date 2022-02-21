A MAN has been arrested after a woman was killed in a crash in Essex.
Police were called to the incident around 10.30pm on Saturday following reports of a collision involving a red Mini.
Paramedics and firefighters also attended the scene but police say a woman in her 20s, involved in the crash, died yesterday.
Following the collision, the road was closed throughout Saturday night whilst detectives carried out investigation work.
It reopened just after 6.30am yesterday.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to report, driving whilst unfit, possession of Cannabis and perverting the course of justice.
He remains in custody.
The crash happened in Houblons Hill, Epping, and police are calling for anyone with information to come forward.
A police spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision to contact us.
"Anyone who has any dash cam footage can email us via the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk
"Alternatively, If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Please quote incident 1397 of February 19.
You can also call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
