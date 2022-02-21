DETAILED plans for a major new retail park and hundreds of homes have been given the green light.

Harding Estates’ has been given the go-ahead to build a cinema, 63-bed hotel, pub, drive-thru restaurants, business units and 259 homes at the Harwich Valley site, on land between the A120 and Stour Close.

It was previously reported the £42.5 million complex would create as many as 1,000 jobs.

Outline plans for the development were approved in 2015, but an application to build 80 of the residential units prior to completion of associated highway works off the A120 were refused by the council last year.

The detailed plan shows there will be 75 one-bedroom, 99 two-bedroom, 60 three-bedroom and 25 four-bedroom homes, including 26 affordable homes.

Stuart Willsher, speaking on behalf of Persimmon Homes and Harding Estates, said the developer currently has commitments to deliver more than 1,000 homes in Tendring.

A new 259-home estate will be built as part of the development

He said they are keen to deliver a “unique” scheme for the town and the it will include bespoke homes adapted from their standard design to reflect the look of Harwich’s historic buildings.

He said: “The commercial aspect includes restaurants, cinemas, hotels and retail stores, which will provide not only places for existing Harwich residents to use, but will create significant job opportunities.

“In addition, the outline permission allows for 297 homes, but this scheme totals 259.

“That includes 26 affordable units, together with substantial landscaping and over 400 trees and ten per cent open space.

“Such commitment to landscaping will lead to bio-diversity benefits.

“Prior to construction of the dwellings, we have agreed to deliver the infrastructure for the site, which includes the A120 roundabout, internal roads and drainage.”

Councillors unanimously approved the plans at a meeting of Tendring Council’s planning committee.

Councillor Maurice Alexander said: “The design is excellent. We’ve seen some pretty rough looking designs recently but these designs are good.”

Ramsey and Parkeston Parish Council, which backed the original outline application, withdrew its support for the scheme, due to concerns over the expected additional traffic on the narrow Stour Close.